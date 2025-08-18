About 70 Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s Belgorod Region over 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched attacks on population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with about 70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, attacks by six drones with one of them shot down were carried out against the settlement of Oktyabrsky, the villages of Nechayevka, Streletskoye, Yasnye Zori and the Valkovsky farmstead. Two people were injured: a mother with her 13-year-old daughter," he said.

According to the governor, the teenager is undergoing treatment at a regional children’s hospital while the woman is receiving outpatient treatment. "One apartment in a residential building was damaged, as well as six private residences, three utility sheds, an administrative building of an enterprise, a gas pipe, an electric power line and five motor vehicles with one of them set ablaze," he specified.

In the Borisovsky District, the village of Nikitskoye was attacked by five FPV drones with a man wounded in a strike on a motor vehicle. The Volokonovsky District was attacked with three unmanned aerial vehicles.

Three rounds of munitions and five drones were used to attack the Grayvoronsky District, a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted by air defense systems over the Korochansky District. The Krasnoyaruzhsky District was attacked with 21 rounds of munitions and seven drones.

One drone each was downed by air defense systems over the Novooskolsky, Starooskolsky and Chernyansky districts and nine rounds of munitions and 16 drones were fired at the Shebekinsky District. The Rakityansky District was attacked with 10 unmanned aerial vehicles. "Over the past day, six civilians, including a child, were wounded in the district. One man who initially received medical aid on site later sought further assistance, though examinations did not confirm serious injuries. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in a regional children’s clinical hospital. <…> One adult remains in hospital, while the others continue outpatient treatment," the governor said.