Lavrov, Turkey’s top diplomat discuss results of Alaska summit over phone — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two top diplomats exchanged opinions following the Russian-US summit meeting held in Alaska on August 15," the ministry said.

The two sides also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts, the ministry added.

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side. The Russian delegation included Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the media following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation as he invited Trump to visit Moscow. For his part, Trump stressed that "great progress" had been made, even as not all positions were agreed upon at the meeting.