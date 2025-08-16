Trump’s decision to refrain from new sanctions is summit’s major achievement — expert

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's reluctance to impose new sanctions against Russia was one of the notable outcomes of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, according to Maxim Suchkov, director of the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University under the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was speaking to TASS.

"In terms of addressing the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian side was able to communicate to the American counterparts important ideas and the underlying reasons for the slowdown in the peace process," Suchkov explained. "This effectively sidelines, at least for the time being, the prospect of implementing new sanctions Trump had threatened with - an outcome that was not entirely predictable before the summit but became clear as a result."

The expert emphasized that such high-level events are typically preceded by intensive preparations involving presidential teams, foreign ministries, and special envoys. In the case of the Alaska summit, the careful planning was evident in the way Trump welcomed Putin and in the precise, carefully crafted language used during the news conference - nothing superfluous, everything conveyed with clarity.

"This is significant in itself," Suchkov noted, "because Moscow has been seeking this straightforward, businesslike approach to relations over the past five years, but has often faced misunderstandings from Washington. In this context, the US administration’s stance appears to have shifted."

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one session in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side. The Russian delegation included presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the summit, Putin stated that the primary topic of discussion was the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.