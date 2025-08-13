MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Commission is aiming to achieve regime change in Budapest, which Brussels perceives as an obstacle to a "united Europe," as follows from a statement by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), received by TASS.

"The European Commission is aiming for a change of power in Hungary," the press release reads. "The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation informs that, according to the information coming to the SVR, the European Commission perceives Hungary’s current leadership as an increasingly serious obstacle to a united Europe."

The press bureau noted that "Brussels is outraged by the attempts of Budapest to pursue independent policy and influence collective decision-making, primarily on Russia and Ukraine."

"Hungary’s recent decision to veto the new seven-year EU budget project, which Budapest believes is designed for the militarization of Europe and preparation for war with Moscow, has become the last straw that made the euro-bureaucrats lose their patience," the SVR added.

According to the SVR, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is seriously studying Hungary’s regime change scenarios.

She sees the leader of the opposition party Respect and Freedom, Peter Magyar, who is loyal to the globalist elites, as the main candidate for the post of head of government, the press bureau added.

"The European Commission expects to bring him to power in the parliamentary elections in the spring of 2026, "if not sooner."

The SVR drew attention to the fact that "significant material, administrative, media, and lobbying resources have been mobilized to support Magyar. German party funds, a number of Norwegian human rights NGOs, as well as the European People’s Party (EPP) are ready to provide financial support."

Dirty work for Kiev

"Kiev, ‘offended’ by Budapest’s blocking of Ukraine’s EU integration process, has actively joined the campaign to ‘dismantle’ the Hungarian government on orders from Brussels. At the same time, the Zelensky regime is doing the dirtiest work, including destabilization of the situation in Hungary through the resources of Ukrainian special services and the diaspora living there," the SVR’s press bureau said.