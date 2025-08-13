Lavrov to take part in Russia-US summit — MFA

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Russia-US summit in Alaska on August 15, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said at a briefing.

"Yes, I can confirm Lavrov's participation in the event that is expected to take place in Alaska on Friday," he noted.

However, the diplomat suggested redirecting the question about the summit’s agenda to the Russian presidential press service.

"As we all know, relations between the two countries significantly declined, particularly under previous administrations. We expect the meeting to allow the leaders to focus on the entire range of issues, from the Ukraine crisis to the obstacles hindering normal and meaningful dialogue, which is crucial for ensuring international peace and stability," Fadeyev stressed.

US President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed plans for such talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.