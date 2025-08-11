Moscow’s lifting of missile moratorium has sobering effect on West — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The West took Russia’s signal to end its moratorium on deploying short-and medium-range missiles as a sobering wake-up call, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We saw a rather bland and unclear reaction to our announcement from the group. This came as no surprise. The logic is the following: the Russians have taken an important and meaningful step, so let’s not give them another notch on their belt by throwing a fit. We have rather reliable sources that confirm the desired result has been achieved as there has been a sobering effect," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Ryabkov pointed out that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had not contacted Moscow regarding Russia’s statement. "Rubio hasn’t called. In fact, we didn’t expect anything like that. The Foreign Ministry’s statement on the lifting of the moratorium contains a number of specific and even specialized references to the current developments. I am sure that the officials in Western military and security agencies that are supposed to pay attention to such things took note of it and placed it on record," the senior diplomat added.

The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987. It banned the deployment of missile launchers, ground-based and cruise missiles with a range from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. The US withdrew from the treaty in 2019, while Moscow expressed readiness not to manufacture and deploy such missiles as long as Washington refrained from doing so in any part of the world.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on August 4 that Russia would no longer consider itself bound by its self-imposed restrictions on the deployment of short-and medium-range missiles as conditions for preserving the treaty did not exist any more. The ministry stressed that the collective West’s steps regarding the proliferation of such weapons created a direct threat to Russia’s security. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted that the lifting of the moratorium created a new reality that Russia’s opponents would have to reckon with.