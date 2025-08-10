Russia warned West about conditions for preserving INF moratorium — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia has long been warning that it would remain committed to the moratorium on the deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles only if the United States and its allies’ stance on this matter changes for the better, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"We have long been warning that if the United States and its allies’ policy in this sphere is not changed for the better, and such changes should at least mean a kind of freezing of the plans for the deployment of the US-developed such systems in the theater of war and in the Asia Pacific region, as well as in Europe, if this is not done, things will end up in a situation when we will no longer be able to observe this moratorium," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Now, these grounds have been exhausted," he stressed.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was signed by the former Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987. It banned the deployment of ground-based and cruise missiles with a range of from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. However, the United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019. Despite this, Moscow pledged not to manufacture and deploy such missiles as long as Washington refrains from doing this in any part of the world.

On August 4, the Russian foreign ministry came up with a statement saying that Russia no longer considers itself bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles (INF) as the conditions for observing the moratorium have vanished. The ministry noted certain steps taken by the collective West in the sphere of proliferating such missiles and emphasized that they create a direct threat to Russia’s security. The statement stressed that this requires special measures on the part of Russia. Commenting on this move, Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stressed that Russia’s lifting a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles is a new reality that Russia’s opponents must deal with now.