Russia says reconciliation of Azerbaijan, Armenia must be integrated into regional context

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be based on a balance of interests and be integrated into the regional context, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the wake of the talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington.

"The signing and entry into force of the agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be of crucial importance in establishing peace between the two South Caucasian republics. Reconciliation between the two countries should be integrated into the regional context and based on a balance of interests and unconditional respect for the priorities of the parties and neighboring states," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova said that the best way to solve the problems of the South Caucasus is to "find and further implement solutions developed by the countries of the region themselves with the support of their immediate neighbors - Russia, Iran, Turkey. The involvement of non-regional players should work to strengthen the peace agenda and not create additional difficulties and dividing lines," the diplomat continued. "I would like to avoid the sad experience of Western assistance in conflict resolution in the Middle East. One example in the South Caucasus is the presence of the EU observation mission in Armenia, whose activities constantly irritate other regions."

She also said that the current stage of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization "started with the direct assistance and central role of Russia with the adoption of the trilateral summit statement of November 9, 2020 on the cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. A Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in the region, which made an irreplaceable contribution to the stabilization of the situation. We will always remember our peacekeepers who died in the line of duty.

"The Russian Federation is interested in forming a zone of stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus. One of the most important conditions is a comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on consideration of the interests of the peoples of both countries. We consistently support all efforts contributing to the achievement of this key goal for regional security," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In this regard, the meeting of the leaders of the South Caucasian republics in Washington, with the mediation of the American side, deserves a positive assessment. We hope that this step will help advance the peace agenda," Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia "will additionally analyze Washington's statements regarding the unblocking of regional communications. Trilateral agreements involving Russia remain relevant in this area, from which none of the parties has withdrawn. It is also important to take into account the factor of Armenia's membership in the common customs space of the EAEU, in particular with regard to the organization of transit cargo transportation through the territory of the republic. We cannot ignore the fact that Armenia's border with Iran is guarded by Russian border guards stationed in accordance with the interstate agreement of September 30, 1992," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.