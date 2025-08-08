Putin-Trump meeting should be expected to take place late next week — TASS source

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A possible summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump should be expected late next week, an unnamed TASS source said on Friday.

"The meeting is possible to be organized late next week," the source said.

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov’s previous statements, Moscow "is amenable" to the US proposal to hold a personal meeting between Putin and Trump.

The Kremlin aide told journalists on August 7 that an agreement on the planning of such a meeting had indeed been reached with American colleagues and both sides are currently engaged in "detailed preparations" for this meeting.

According to Ushakov’s previous statements, the meeting is tentatively being planned for next week: "But the parties are initiating preparations for this important meeting directly, and it is difficult to say how many days the preparation will take."

The venue of the meeting between Putin and Trump has been agreed, and the Kremlin will inform about it "a little later," the Russian presidential aide also stated.

On August 6, Putin received US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. After the meeting, Ushakov said that Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump.

A White House official told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, in the opinion of the Washington administration, went well, and Russia demonstrated interest in continuing cooperation with the United States.

Germany’s Bild later reported that Trump held a telephone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz informing him that "the conversation between Witkoff and Putin was more productive than expected."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, where he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Dmitriev. About an hour later, the two took a walk through Zaryadye Park in central Moscow.