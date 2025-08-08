Putin, Modi discuss trade and economic cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi exchanged opinions on trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi also exchanged opinions on key issues of the bilateral agenda, including trade-economic and investment cooperation," the Kremlin said.

Moscow and New Delhi are coordinating the dates of Putin’s visit to New Delhi to the traditional annual Russian-Indian summit, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said earlier.