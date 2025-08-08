Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the week of August 2-8 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week

Russian troops delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On August 2-8, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting sites of the gas transportation system that support the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, a territorial recruitment center, control posts and warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the infrastructure of a military airfield, a workshop for the production of uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,290 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 17 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on amassed manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an artillery brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,290 personnel, a tank, 17 armored combat vehicles and 80 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 26 field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations and 19 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,615 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,615 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and nine armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,615 personnel, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 85 motor vehicles and 12 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 28 ammunition depots and 48 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,075 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,075 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and a battalion of the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,075 personnel, a tank, 13 armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,725 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,725 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,725 personnel, two tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles and 16 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,530 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and nine armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,530 personnel, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 51 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

"Over 490 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 34 motor vehicles, seven artillery guns, 39 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, and also 24 ammunition, equipment and materiel and fuel lubricants depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,508 Ukrainian UAVs, eight Storm Shadow missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,508 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, nine guided aerial bombs and 1,508 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys three Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three enemy uncrewed boats in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 75,356 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,485 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,283 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,290 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.