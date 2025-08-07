Putin points to importance of exchanging opinions with the UAE

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. It is important for Russia and the United Arab Emirates to exchange opinions on the situation in the sphere of international security in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Certainly, it is very important for us to exchange opinions with you at present on the situation in the region in the international security sphere," the Russian leader stressed.

Russia and the UAE are proactively interacting at various forums, starting from the United Nations, Putin said.

"[You] have just recently joined BRICS activities in the full-fledged format. The agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union was signed. The good decision was made, it seems to me, for about 85% commodity positions <...>, many customs tariffs were set to zero," Putin noted.

"We have the great volume of interaction. We are very glad to see you," the Russian leader added.