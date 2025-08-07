Putin, Witkoff discussed future joint efforts on Ukrainian conflict resolution

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was constructive, and they discussed further joint work on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"It was a businesslike meeting, it was constructive, and I believe that both sides should be satisfied with the outcome of the talks," he said. "They explored options of further joint efforts regarding the Ukrainian conflict resolution."

"It was stressed again that Russian-US relations can be built according to a completely different, mutually beneficial scenario, significantly different from how they have evolved in recent years," Ushakov added.

On August 6, Putin received Witkoff in the Kremlin. After the meeting, Ushakov said that Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump.

A White House official told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, in the opinion of the Washington administration, went well, and Russia demonstrated interest in continuing cooperation with the United States.

Germany’s Bild later reported that Trump held a telephone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz informing him that "the conversation between Witkoff and Putin was more productive than expected."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, where he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Dmitriev. About an hour later, the two took a walk through Zaryadye Park in central Moscow.

It marked Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year. His most recent trip to Moscow took place on April 25, following an earlier visit to St. Petersburg on April 11. On both occasions, he held meetings with President Putin.

Earlier, US President Trump announced that he could impose new sanctions on Russia on August 9 unless an agreement was reached on resolving the Ukraine crisis. He added, however, that Russia seemed "to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions." When asked if there was anything Russia could do to escape sanctions, the US leader said that it would require "a deal where people stop getting killed."

On July 14, Trump announced a 50-day deadline for an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict, adding that if no deal was reached, he would impose 100% tariffs on Moscow and its trading partners.

On July 29, the US leader said he was reducing the deadline to 10 days. On August 5, Trump noted that the US would decide later whether to impose the restrictions. According to Trump, Washington’s further steps would depend on the outcome of his special envoy Steve Witkoff’s upcoming talks in Moscow.