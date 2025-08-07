Putin reports growing links with UAE in education, culture

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working well together in the areas of education and culture, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during a meeting in the Kremlin with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who is in Russia on an official visit.

"We have good interaction in the humanities. That is, our contacts in the spheres of education and culture," Putin told his counterpart.

The Russian leader reiterated that the UAE president had displayed personal interest in the operations of Russia’s Sirius Center for gifted children in Sochi. "Your relatives even became curious, came over to find out more about its work. And you personally visited the Primakov School here in Moscow," Putin added.

"I really hope that our interaction along this track continues to grow," the Russian leader concluded.