Putin, Al Nahyan to discuss situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone — factsheets

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are scheduled to meet at the Kremlin to discuss various regional and international issues, with particular focus on the Middle East, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

According to factsheets related to their upcoming meeting, "special attention will be devoted to the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. Both nations have consistently champion a peaceful resolution to this longstanding conflict through political and diplomatic means, grounded in internationally recognized legal principles, which envisage the creation of two states for two peoples."

The factsheets also highlight that the leaders plan to exchange views on broader international issues during their high-level talks. The Kremlin underscored that Russia and the UAE share similar positions on many urgent matters on the global and regional agendas. "Foreign policy coordination is actively maintained within international organizations, including the UN and BRICS, with the UAE's accession as a full member taking effect on January 1, 2024," the documents note.