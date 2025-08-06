Putin says Russia-Malaysia political dialogue well-established

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Political dialogue between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur is well-established, with ongoing contacts between various agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Putin warmly welcomed the Malaysian king and his delegation to the Kremlin, noting that the two countries have maintained diplomatic relations for nearly six decades.

"Political dialogue is well established. We communicate at the government and parliamentary levels and are in constant contact," Putin told the Malaysian leader. "As I've said, we're in constant contact through various departments. Government leaders visit our country. I also have good relations with them," Putin emphasized.

The Russian president also highlighted the Malaysian side's work in the Russia-Islamic World strategic development group, which "has become an effective tool for cooperation and mutual understanding between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world."

During the meeting, Putin reminded his counterpart of what he had told him while they walked together to the Green Room of the Kremlin: "I have visited Malaysia three times and have fond memories of my visits. I'm not even talking about the unique and fabulous nature. We were always welcomed very warmly at a very high level. Both I and the members of my delegation who visited your country always remember this with gratitude."

The head of state believes that the Malaysian king's visit to Russia will be fruitful. "However, I hope that you and the members of your delegation enjoy getting to know Moscow, one of the fastest-growing and most vibrant metropolises in the world," he concluded.