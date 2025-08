MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Wednesday’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was useful and constructive, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was received by our president this morning; they held a rather useful and constructive conversation," he said.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff had lasted about three hours.