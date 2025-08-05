Ukrainian troops attack Russia’s Belgorod Region with 63 drones, 29 projectiles

BELGOROD, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 63 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fired 29 projectiles at seven districts in Russia’s border Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"During five shelling attacks, 14 rounds of munitions and strikes with 14 drones were carried out on the Grayvoronsky municipal district of the town of Grayvoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky, and the villages of Bezymeno, Dorogoshch, Dronovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Kozinka and Poroz. In Grayvoron, an enemy drone hit a parking lot of a social facility, setting one vehicle on fire and damaging eight others as well as two private residences. Last night, due to explosive devices dropped from a UAV in Grayvoron, three private houses and three vehicles were damaged. In Dorogoshch, a social facility, three homes, and two cars were also affected," he wrote.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga and the villages of Grafovka, Demidovka, Ilek-Penkovka, Popovka, Terebreno and Staroselye were shelled four times using 14 rounds and 19 drone strikes. In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino and the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka were attacked by 12 drones, with 10 of them neutralized.

Three UAVs hit settlements in the Belgorodsky District, damaging one building in Nechayevka. In the Borisovsky District, at the Klimovoye homestead, a private home was damaged in a drone strike. The Volokonovsky District was attacked by two drones, damaging a private residence and a communications facility.

In the Valuysky municipal district, the settlements of Borki, Dvuluchnoye and Dolgoye, as well as the Babka homestead, were targeted by 12 drones, two of which were intercepted. "A commercial facility was damaged in Borki and a private residence in Dolgoye. In Dvuluchnoye, one vehicle burned down and two homes along with another vehicle were damaged," Gladkov said.