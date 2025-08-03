US special envoy’s visit to Russia points to Washington’s will to make agreements — expert

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Russia indicates Washington’s will to make agreements but no breakthroughs should be expected regarding the Ukraine conflict, Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Dynamics the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, told TASS.

"I don’t think any breakthrough or an agreement should be expected. We have been quite consistent on the Ukraine issue," he pointed out. "During meetings of negotiating teams in Turkey and on other occasions, we have set out a pattern of action, which is clearer than that of Ukraine and Western countries. So, we are consistent, and that is our strong point, I believe. That said, there won’t be a breakthrough but there is some movement towards each other," the expert pointed out, when asked if any agreement could be achieved on resolving the Ukraine issue.

In Koshkin’s view, the thing to remember is that Russia-US communication is wider than just the Ukraine issue. "I think we should take a broader look <...> at the prospects and interaction between the United States and Russia," he added.

The analyst noted that Witkoff’s visit was a positive sign. "It’s kind of a message that the White House team, led by Donald Trump, is still ready for dialogue with Moscow," he explained. "Witkoff’s trip is a positive sign that there is potential and desire to make agreements and there are certain political forces in the United States that are willing to maintain this particular trend in the country’s foreign policy," Koshkin said.

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said earlier that Witkoff would be in Moscow over the weekend. The US special presidential envoy has visited Russia several times recently, particularly meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.