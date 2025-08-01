OSCE falls short in combating cross-border crime — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) failed to play a role in combating cross-border crime in a bid to isolate Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Amid a frenzied campaign against Russia, unleashed by the West, the OSCE fell short in international efforts to combat terrorism, human and drug trafficking and other kinds of cross-border criminal activities, as well as in ensuring international information security," Lavrov pointed out in an op-ed for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily, titled "Fifty years of the Helsinki Act: Expectations, Reality, and Prospects."

"All these issues are still there, but efforts to resolve them were sacrificed to the goal of ‘isolating’ Moscow," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.