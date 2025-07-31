Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has issued a pointed warning to US President Donald Trump, urging him not to ignore the peril posed by those he labels "dead." Medvedev’s comments come in response to Trump’s recent remarks about the Russian economy, as well as his criticisms of Medvedev himself, which he shared via his Telegram channel.

"Regarding the so-called ‘dead economy’ of India and Russia and the warning about ‘entering dangerous territory’ - perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Medvedev wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The term "dead hand" harks back to Cold War-era nomenclature in the West, where it referred to the Soviet nuclear deterrent system known as Perimeter. This system was reportedly designed to ensure a guaranteed retaliatory strike in the event of an attack on the USSR.

Earlier, Trump had disparaged the economies of Russia and India on Truth Social, labeling them "dead," and had also directed critical remarks toward Medvedev.