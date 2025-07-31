Russia supports immediate end to Gaza bloodshed — senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. The carnage in the Gaza Strip must end immediately, with Russia raising the issue during bilateral meetings at a high-level international conference focused on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through a two-state solution, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a meeting with Russian journalists, replying to a question by TASS.

"We met with many participants of that forum and with UN representatives, in particular, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Above all, we discussed the issues on the forum’s agenda. This includes the two-state solution and the best way to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. This is the strategic goal, while the immediate task is ending the bloodshed which is, unfortunately, currently unfolding, above all, in the Gaza Strip, with the enormous number of victims, with major suffering among civilians. During this interaction, we made Russia’s stance known to the forum’s participants," the diplomat said.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped, and began delivering air strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria. In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.