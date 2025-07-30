Senior Russian diplomat, UN chief discuss situation in Middle East — MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres developments in the Middle East, in particular the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting took place on July 29 in New York, during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. The sides had an extensive exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

The ministry added that Vershinin and Guterres discussed "current issues on the UN agenda, including comprehensive UN reform, general issues related to the functioning of the secretariat, and preparations for upcoming high-level events within the framework of the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly."