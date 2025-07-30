Kremlin spokesman accuses Moldovan authorities of infringing on voters’ rights

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moldova’s authorities violate the voting rights of many of the country’s citizens, including those who live in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We regret to say that the voting rights of many Moldovans are being violated and impaired. No matter what Chisinau officials say, the rights of Moldovans who live in other countries, including Russia, must be guaranteed. However, this is not the case at the moment," Peskov pointed out, commenting on Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s allegation of Russia preparing to meddle in the country’s upcoming parliamentary election.

"We don’t interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.