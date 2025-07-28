Western elites no longer hide their intent to kill Russian soldiers — Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Western elites no longer bother to conceal their readiness to kill Russian soldiers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Europeans seriously want to deal a defeat on us and I think we see evidence of this every day," he said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum. "This (readiness to kill Russian soldiers - TASS) is regarded by the European elites as something self-evident."

"This reflects the fact that the West is unwilling to become just one of the major and powerful regions of a multipolar world, that it cannot give up the hegemony it has enjoyed for half a millennium. And this is especially pronounced in Europe, where they seek to impose their will on everyone and everything and refuse to act based on purely pragmatic considerations," he stated.

As an example, Lavrov cited German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s public call for making Germany Europe’s biggest military force. "It was the biggest military force both before World War I, which was unleashed by Germany, and before World War II, which was also unleashed by Germany," the top Russian diplomat recalled. "And now, Merz wants to make Germany Europe’s number one military force again, and his Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the German military would unhesitatingly kill Russian soldiers if necessary."