Putin-Trump meeting in China possible if both travel to Beijing at the same time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not making specific preparations for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States in China in September, but such a meeting remains possible if both leaders travel to Beijing at the same time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"No specific preparations are underway for such a meeting because there is no mutual arrangement for a meeting," he noted.

Peskov confirmed Putin’s plans to visit Beijing in early September. "If it happens that the US president decides to visit China on the same dates, then, in theory, such a meeting could take place, as long as both heads of state are in the same city," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

"So far, no final decisions have been made, and no preparations are underway," Peskov concluded.

The Times claimed earlier that the leaders of three victorious countries in World War II — Russia, China and the US — could meet during the September celebrations marking an anniversary of the war’s end. China plans to widely celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory, and Putin has been invited to visit the country on this occasion. However, it is unclear if Trump will travel to Beijing.