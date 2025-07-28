West plans operations in Far East, Asia — Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. After what the West has done in Iran, the Middle East and Ukraine, it is already preparing operations in the Far East and Asia, including the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

According to the minister, the current Western elites believe that "The West cannot be one of the main players, it must be dominant."

"Meanwhile, a multipolar world is forming, [this] is an objective process, no one can stop it with any sanctions, tariff wars, or by fueling hot conflicts, as the West is already moving ahead after what they have done in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Iran. Operations are already being planned in the Far East, in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Strait, in the East China Sea and more broadly in Southeast and North Asia, including the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister said that such actions reflect an effort to preserve dominance and its own position as a hegemon.

Lavrov expressed confidence that the multipolar world would still overcome this attempt to slow down the natural course of history.