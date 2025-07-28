US-EU trade deal to cause Europe’s further deindustrialization — Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov predicts that the trade agreement between the US and the EU will cause Europe’s further deindustrialization.

"It is clear that such an approach will lead to the further deindustrialization of Europe, to the outflow of investments from Europe to the United States, and this will be a very strong blow - first of all, to energy prices and the outflow of investments from European industry and European agriculture," Lavrov said the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

He recalled a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. "She then proudly and delightedly stated that they had reached an agreement according to which European goods would be supplied to the US and would be subject to a 15-percent duty, while the United States would deliver its goods to Europe without any duties, with zero duties. Also, Europe would spend $750 billion on purchasing American energy resources, primarily liquefied natural gas and nuclear energy, while completely refusing to purchase Russian energy resources," Lavrov stated. He added that "another $600 billion, as Trump announced, would be invested."

"People like Ursula von der Leyen literally boast that they are going down this path: yes, we will be forced to spend more, yes, we will probably have less opportunity to solve the people’s social problems, but we are obliged to defeat Russia," Lavrov said about the current situation. He is sure that the trade agreements between the US and the EU, "of course, are detrimental to the old continent - this does not require any analysis."