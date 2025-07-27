Ukrainian UAV attack on Leningrad Region repelled — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. A Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia has been repelled, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Sunday.

"The drone danger over the Leningrad Region has been removed. The UAV attack has been fully repelled. I thank the servicemen for their work and the defense of the Leningrad sky," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Over 10 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Leningrad Region on the morning of July 27, the governor specified.

The governor said that crews of the Leningrad naval base took part in repelling the Ukrainian UAV attack and congratulated them on Navy Day.