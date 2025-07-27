MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 41 enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Battlegroup Group West Spokesman Leonid Sharov told TASS on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to over 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, 13 mortars, 11 motor vehicles and two robotic systems. Air defense units destroyed 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Also, 41 UAV control posts, four ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka, Shandrigolovo and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he specified.