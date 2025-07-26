{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Yerevan has no other option but to be with Moscow — chief of Union of Armenians of Russia

Despite the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he has very good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the reality is different, Abrahamyan believes

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Armenia should be with the Russian Federation as historically it is one of the closest countries for the Russian state, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abramyan said in an interview with TASS.

Despite the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he has very good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the reality is different, Abrahamyan believes. The relations between the two countries have worsened, he said.

"I think that we should be with Russia, we have no alternative today. Moreover, the situation is not such that we are expected everywhere, invited, while we choose. No one invites us, we ask them. In the European Union they say: yes, of course. But why do they say that? For the same reason that Ukrainians are given money and weapons today: to harm Russia. Pashinyan is being offered the same thing though he does not understand it. I am afraid that he will finally destroy <...> the state," Abrahamyan said.

"However, we have political agreements, documents, Armenia is historically one of the closest countries to Russia, so this is not Armenia's internal affair. Unfortunately, today we must defend our interests in Russia as well," he added.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russian army liberates Maliyevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zeleny Gai in DPR
Zeleny Gai was a stronghold protecting the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry noted
Dismissed NABU staff reveal $440 mln in graft before Zelensky revoked agency’s status
Among the most high-profile cases handled by the NABU over the past several months were the investigation against Ukraine’s former deputy prime minister Alexey Chernyshov and the investigation into corruption in the National Guard of Ukraine
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions
Drone fragments fell on the territory of a rail terminal in the town of Timashevsk in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region, damaging a passenger rail car and wounding two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
4% price growth trend to be fixed — Bank of Russia
The regulator takes note of such indicators after receiving the whole picture for May and June of this year in annual terms, Elvira Nabiullina noted
Zelensky lost control over situation on battlefield, domestically, US expert says
Steve Gill noted that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul could possibly lead to a negotiated resolution of a conflict, while not talking guaranteed that it would not happen
Romania has no plans to send another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine — president
"As for the support that Romania provides to Ukraine, it will continue, including military support, but currently another Patriot system [transfer] is not on the table," Nicusor Dan said
Explosion sounds in Ukraine’s Poltava Region
No other details are available
Developing agreement to replace New START in everyone’s interest — US expert
In Daryl G. Kimball's opinion, "given that New START will expire soon and negotiating a new treaty takes time, it is vital that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reach an interim deal agreement to continue to respect the current strategic nuclear weapons limits until a new, more comprehensive framework deal can be achieved between the US and Russia"
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops, fuel and arms depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations in 136 locations
EU doubles censorship under guise of countering Russian threat — Fact-Checking Network
"Under the banners of "combating manipulation" and "protecting against foreign interference" European institutions have launched sweeping campaigns of digital oversight: from monitoring social platforms to account suspensions and content removals, the analysts state
Germany seeks to bury Nord Stream pipelines contrary to own interests — Russian envoy
Sergey Nechayev drew attention to the fact that the German Prosecutor General's Office, which has been investigating the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines for almost three years now, "has not provided any comments on progress"
Expert sees US behind Ukrainian protests as they seek to oust Zelensky
Alexander Dudchak suggested that the next step in putting pressure on the current government could be the demand to dismiss someone close to Zelensky
Zelensky moved against graft watchdogs swiftly, leaving top prosecutor clueless — analyst
According to former lawmaker Vladimir Oleinik, the decision was then executed like a "special operation"
Martial law declared in eight Thai districts
According to the statement, "it has become necessary to deploy military forces to protect the country from external threats, as Cambodia has used force and weapons to invade Thai territory along the border"
Press review: Russia eyes 4th Ukraine talks as Thailand and Cambodia trade border threats
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 25th
Protest starts in Kharkov against Zelensky’s crackdown on corruption watchdogs
The protesters, who gathered near the University subway station, are chanting "Shame" and "Hands off NABU"
INTERVIEW: Ukraine already facing a default, Medvedchuk says
"After Kiev failed to make loan payments on June 2, 2025, the S&P international agency immediately lowered its issue rating on Ukraine's GDP-linked securities to D", Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform said
Putin thanks Europe for sanctions, noting good effect of countermeasures for Russia
Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is increasing food supplies to the world market
Russian army sets fire pocket for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Chasov Yar — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that during the offensive around Chasov Yar, Russian forces improved their positions near Grigorovka and Stupochki and advanced toward Mayskoye, located northwest of the city
Bank of Russia presents corporate lending growth forecast for 2028
According to the Central Bank, mortgage loans will grow by 10-15% in 2028
Israel will not allow creation of Palestinian state — defense minister
Israel Katz slammed Emmanuel Macron’s decision as "a disgrace and capitulation to terrorism, as well as reward and support of murderers and rapists from Hamas"
Ukrainian army loses over 1,320 troops in zone of special military operation in 24 hours
The units of Battlegroup North improved their tactical position and defeated manpower and equipment of the tank, mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces near settlements of Alekseyevka, Bessalovka, Proletarskoye, Maryino, and Sadki in the Sumy region, according to the ministry
Ukrainian lawmaker suggests outside forces may be behind nationwide protests
Anna Skorokhod noted that the protesters did not understand the law or what they are protesting against
Almost 290 people working on site of An-24 plane crash in Russia’s Far East
An An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region on July 24
West meets emergence of multipolar world confrontationally — senior Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, fair economic competition is becoming a thing of the past
Only way for US citizen to join Russian military is voluntarily — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that he had no information on whether such a person had actually signed a contract
FACTBOX: Protests against dismantling of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine
In recent years, Ukraine has ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world
UN reacts to reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia
According to Joyce Msuya, UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs, recent reports "indicate civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure"
Lukashenko says US should avert wars as ‘global leader’
"Leadership is about preventing clashes and wars," the Belarusian president said
OPEC+ monitoring committee not making oil production decisions — OPEC
"Its role is limited to monitoring conformity with production adjustments and reviewing overall market conditions," the organization said
Bank of Russia to exercise caution when deciding on key rate
It is important to maintain sufficient toughness during a fairly long period of time in order to ensure the stable return of inflation to low values, the head of the regulator stressed
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast
There were no reports of casualties or damage
Bank of Russia cuts key rate from 20% to 18% per annum
Current inflationary pressures, including underlying ones, are declining faster than previously forecast, the Central Bank noted
Russian, Ukrainian memorandums incompatible, no swift reconciliation — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the alignment of positions on conflict resolution will require extremely complex diplomatic work
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
France’s Court of Cassation cancels warrant to arrest Assad — report
The Court of Cassation ruled that the immunity of a head of state is not subject to revision and no exceptions can be made for an arrest of a sitting president
St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade
According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways
Bank of Russia assumes key rate lowering at meetings in 2025
The even downward path can be event against a more convincing picture of stabilization of inflation, inflation expectations at a low level, and absence of new inflation shocks," Elvira Nabiullina stressed
NASA’s workforce to shrink by 21% to about 14,000
According to her, NASA seeks to "balance the need to become a more streamlined and more efficient organization and work to ensure we remain fully capable of pursuing a Golden Era of exploration and innovation, including to the Moon and Mars"
Investments in Russian economy to continue growing in 2025 — Central Bank
The investment activity remains high, in particular because of the government support in priority sectors, Elvira Nabiullina stressed
Air defenses down 54 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram that the attacks had not caused any casualties or damage
Trump says Macron’s statement on Palestine’s recognition carry no weight
The French president announced on July 24 that Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly
Russian army dislodges Ukrainian troops from Zelyony Gai in Donetsk region, says DPR
Three settlements remain under the Ukrainian army’s control in the south Donetsk direction, Igor Kimakovsky specified
EU three against Israeli attempts to impose sovereignty on West Bank
Threats of annexation, settlements and acts of settler violence against Palestinians undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution, the document noted
Fragments of downed UAV fall on apartment building in Bryansk, no casualties
No damage was found as the sites of the debris fall were inspected
Israel using hunger as weapon in Gaza — Doctors without Borders
"The Israeli authorities’ deliberate use of starvation as a weapon in Gaza, Palestine, continues, seeing hunger reach unprecedented levels, with patients and healthcare workers themselves now fighting to survive," it said in a press statement
EU losing economic clout, political weight, sovereignty — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that these trends "will continue to unfold"
British PM sees potential recognition of Palestinian state as ‘part of wider plan’
Keir Starmer added that the recognition of the State of Palestine "must be part of a wider plan, which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis"
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
US may introduce secondary sanctions against Russia in less than 50 days — Trump
Donald Trump stressed that the US side was "looking at the whole situation"
Russian forces improving positions in Oktyabrsk area — defense minister
"The soldiers exemplify valor and courage while performing their combat duties," Andrey Belousov said
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Inflation expectations reduce room for monetary easing — Central Bank chief
Current inflation dynamics still retain certain room for maneuver, with its scale directly depending on the change in inflation expectations in coming months, Elvira Nabiullina said
Orban says EU budget proposal benefits only Ukraine and multinational corporations
Drafted by the European Commission, the budget proposal earmarks 18 times as much money to Kiev as Hungary spends to pay pensions every year, the Hungarian PM said
Biden thought that Russia should be destroyed — Brazilian leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted that "Europe, which held a middle-ground position for some time, finally sided with Washington and now is spending billions to rearm itself"
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops destroyed four US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week
FACTBOX: What we know about blast at apartment building in Saratov
Three people were killed, according to the Emergency Ministry
Epstein associate provides US Justice Department with info on 100 people linked to him
In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British citizen, was sentenced by a New York court to a prison term of 20 years on charges of the sex trafficking of teenage girls
Representatives of CSTO, CIS border troops discuss situation on outer borders
Representatives of the CSTO Joint Headquarters made a trip to the Kazakh section of the state border and visited "a checkpoint of the border service of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee in the Almaty Region
Putin-Zelensky meeting impossible before settlement terms finalized — Kremlin spokesman
"A high-level meeting could and should put a definitive end to the Ukrainian settlement and solidify the modalities and agreements that must first be developed through expert work," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Ukraine’s top commander sees situation as challenging in five areas of battlefield
Alexander Syrsky identified the areas as near Krasnoarmeysk, west of the Donetsk People’s Republic, north of the Sumy Region, near Dobropolye in northwestern DPR, and near Liman in northern DPR
Russia toughens rules on naturalized citizens, grave crimes could lead to loss of passport
The law will not be applied to those who were granted Russian citizenship on the basis of a federal constitutional law or an international treaty
Georgia, NATO kick off multinational exercise
The maneuvers are being held in both Georgia and Turkey
Ukraine designated buffer state between West and Russia — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban noted that Budapest proposes, instead of admitting Ukraine to the EU, a strategic partnership agreement to be signed with Kiev, one that would not risk direct military conflict between the West and Russia
Admiral Nakhimov cruiser floated out for first time since 1999 — shipbuilder
According to data from open sources, the cruiser will particularly be armed with ten universal ship missile launch facilities designed to carry eight Kaliber/NK or Oniks cruiser missiles each
US plans to engage with Russia to discuss prospects of nuclear disarmament — Trump
"It's a problem for the world," the US president said, referring to the upcoming expiration of the New START treaty
Russian aerospace forces destroy Ukrainian temporary deployment points
Targets were struck in the Vremyevsky area
Nuclear battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov could soon rejoin Russian Navy — official
The cruiser has been under repair since 1999
Searchers have found wreckage of military helicopter in south Kazakhstan — ministry
The ministry’s rescuers are working on the spot
Emergency services find one more dead, plus one alive under rubble of Saratov house
The death toll has increased to six people
Ukrainian lawmaker says NABU came under pressure for bugging Zelensky's 'shadow office'
According to Alexey Goncharenko, Timur Mindich is slowly becoming the country's main oligarch and Zelensky's personal wallet
Key rate cut, inflation slowdown — Central Bank highlights
According to Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, the path of returning inflation to the 4% target had not been completed yet
Russia moves full steam ahead with modernization of Navy — Putin
"Russia will definitely ensure its security and national interests in all areas of the world ocean," the Russian leader stated
UN source confirms Russia-requested UNSC meeting on Ukraine on July 31
Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky earlier said that Moscow had requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 31 to discuss "attempts to derail the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiating track in Istanbul"
Inflation expectations material, Central Bank chief says
"If the population does not believe in steady decline of inflation, this may fuel the rise in prices and reduce the space for lowering the key rate," Elvira Nabiullina noted
Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.26%, the RTS Index tumbled 2.11%
Missile submarines let Russia maintain global balance — Putin
According to the president, this type of vessels is "one of the most important components of the nuclear triad"
Lawmaker submits bill on Ukrainian graft watchdogs that competes with Zelensky’s proposal
The lawmaker’s bill seeks to enshrine the status of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as an agency that performs independent procedural oversight of investigations of crimes that fall under the jurisdiction of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau
Cambodia rejects accusations of attacking Thailand, calls for peace
Phnom Penh expects the US Security Council members to urge the parties to show maximum restraint and resolve the situation diplomatically
Serbia’s current government will not impose sanctions on Russia, PM says
"I would like to reiterate that as long as I am head of the government, we will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation," Duro Macut pointed out
Kim Jong Un expresses condolences over plane crash in Russia’s Far East
North Korean people "share the joys and sorrows of the brotherly people of Russia"
Zelensky announces deal to sell Ukrainian drones to US worth $10-30 bln
Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine wanted to receive ten Patriot air defense systems from the United States, whose supplies will be paid for by European partners
Labor shortage remains inflation acceleration factor — Bank of Russia
The Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate further in such way so that to avoid a new round of inflation, Elvira Nabiullina stressed
Thai army’s attack kills 13, leaves over 70 injured in Cambodia
Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Maly Socheata added that 21 Cambodian service members and at least 50 civilians suffered wounds in the assault, which involved heavy artillery fire
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor
According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Vladimir Saldo said
Ukrainian troops stage firefight between each other near LPR's Kremennaya — expert
"The most likely cause is a lack of coordination between units, though the possibility of an internal clash cannot be ruled out," Andrey Marochko said
Russia’s air defense systems down 257 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 72,659 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,337 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,852 field artillery guns and mortars, and 38,722 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added
Presidential candidate Sobchak says core of her political movement is shaped
The presidential candidate reiterated that 150,000 signatures had been collected in her favor
E3 leaders call on Israel to list restrictions on humanitarian deliveries to Gaza
"The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now," the E3 leaders stressed, insisting that the basic needs of the enclave’s civilian population, such as access to water and food, be satisfied urgently
Kremlin highlights importance of buffer zones along border with Ukraine
"This is nothing new from Kiev," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky calling for military operations to be moved into Russia
Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border
Maria Zakharova noted that "many territorial differences in the world are a legacy of the colonial policy of the West"
Number of deaths in gas explosion in Saratov up to seven — Russian emergencies ministry
The regional office of the Emergencies Ministry said that a woman’s body had been found
Musk allegedly disrupted Kiev's 2022 counteroffensive by shutting down Starlink — Reuters
According to the report, the American businessman ordered a senior engineer at the SpaceX office in California to turn off at least a hundred terminals, which affected Kherson and part of the Donetsk Region
Houthis say they attacked four targets in Israel
According to the Houthi spokesman, the Houthis attacked targets in the Baer Sheva and Israeli cities of Eilat, Ashkelon, and Hadera
Russia agrees to restructure Ukraine's debt — Putin
The president noted that Moscow offered "better conditions" than the International Monetary Fund was asking for
Two small Geoscan satellites launched aboard Soyuz rocket reach target orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from site 1C of the Vostochny spaceport at 8.54 a.m. Moscow time
Russia’s Ionosfera-M satellites successfully delivered into designated orbit — Roscosmos
The Fregat booster continues delivering hosted payload satellites into their target orbits
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
Ukraine lacks money to ensure return of emigres — lawmaker
"Even bearing in mind the importance of this issue, we cannot talk about any benefits for the returning refugees," Daniil Getmantsev said
More Italian cities join national day against Russophobia on July 27
The national day against Russophobia will be observed in Bari, Viterbo, Pradamano, Conflenti, Segromigno in Monte and Serrastretta
Trump says trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky possible
According to the US leader, this meeting "should have happened three months ago"
