Yerevan has no other option but to be with Moscow — chief of Union of Armenians of Russia

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Armenia should be with the Russian Federation as historically it is one of the closest countries for the Russian state, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abramyan said in an interview with TASS.

Despite the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he has very good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the reality is different, Abrahamyan believes. The relations between the two countries have worsened, he said.

"I think that we should be with Russia, we have no alternative today. Moreover, the situation is not such that we are expected everywhere, invited, while we choose. No one invites us, we ask them. In the European Union they say: yes, of course. But why do they say that? For the same reason that Ukrainians are given money and weapons today: to harm Russia. Pashinyan is being offered the same thing though he does not understand it. I am afraid that he will finally destroy <...> the state," Abrahamyan said.

"However, we have political agreements, documents, Armenia is historically one of the closest countries to Russia, so this is not Armenia's internal affair. Unfortunately, today we must defend our interests in Russia as well," he added.