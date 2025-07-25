Russian aerospace forces destroy Ukrainian temporary deployment points

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A bomber aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops in the Vremyevsky direction with high-precision strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A series of high-precision strikes was launched by bomber aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces against identified temporary deployment points of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Vremyevsky area, targeting them at a time of maximum personnel concentration," it said in a statement.