West meets emergence of multipolar world confrontationally — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The formation of a multipolar world and emergence of new centers of growth, such as BRICS, are met confrontationally by the West, a senior Russian diplomat said.

In his address to the G20 ministerial meeting on illicit financial flows and social protection, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin stressed that these issues are among the major represent major present-day challenges.

"As part of the implementation of the SDGs (sustainable development goals - TASS) we promised to focus the efforts on human needs, "make sure nobody is left behind". A task was set to eradicate the inequality in development level between the countries. In this context, partnership between the donors and recipients and the reform of world economic institutions in favor of developing states are in our focus," he said.

"We acknowledge with regret that strategic targets have not been implemented into practical results. Certain positive developments of recent years, by that I mean the rise of the multipolar world and emergence of new centers of growth such as BRICS, faced the confrontational position from the West," he noted.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, fair economic competition is becoming a thing of the past. "Instead world’s economic system turns into an arena for confrontation, blackmailing, dictate and political pressure," he pointed out. "Donors’ obligations, such as the developed countries’ allocation of 0.7% of GDP to the development goals or 100 billion USD to support the climate actions, are not fulfilled and get sidelined. The poorest states are now proposed to rely on their domestic material resources while discriminatory external environment remains unchanged."

Deplorable forecasts

He drew attention to the fact that "achieving SDGs benchmarks by 2030 apparently stumbles, progress forecasts are most discouraging." "African countries are among the most vulnerable. Former colonizers are trying to restore their dominance on the continent with new methods - through deepening dependence on donor aid and enslaving loans," he emphasized. "The volumes of so-called ‘aid’ that reach the states in need are significantly lower than the losses caused by illicit financial flows (IFF)."

He cited UNCTAD statistics, indicating that the IFFs in Africa reach $50-90 billion a year, while donor funding is no more than $60-65 billion. "Mining industries, where the Western transnational corps are rooted, are the most threatened ones. The money flows into the pockets of Western elites depriving the African governments of the resources they need for economic diversification," he said.

The West is sabotaging cooperation

Russia, in his words, considers combatting illicit financial flows as a key element of the global economic stability. "We note the unprecedented increase of scale and sophistication of financial schemes, especially those involving illegal online operators. Cryptocurrencies became a popular tool for concealing the source of funds and their cross-border transfer - they are part of over 75% of illegal schemes. In 2024, in Russia alone, over 1,300 web pages involved in illegal financial activities were blocked," Pankin stated, adding that virtual assets are increasingly used by terrorist organizations and criminal groups. "Some countries deliberately use them to interfere in domestic affairs of sovereign states to incite hatred," he explained.

He stressed that combating illicit financial flows requires fair and open international cooperation, including in the areas of taxation and anti-corruption. "A particular impetus should be given to the retrieval of assets. However, the West is persistently politicizing relevant multilateral formats, thus undermining cooperation. Biased anti-Russian steps of suspending Russia’s membership in FATF (Financial Action Task Force - TASS) and Egmont Group disrupted the integrity of global network of combatting the money laundering and rendered a number of international financial investigations impossible. The EU is ready for plain pillage - seizing foreign sovereign financial assets frozen in their jurisdiction," he said.

The senior Russian diplomat called on the global majority to strengthen financial independence, establish control over capital movements, and try to reduce their dependence on the unreliable West-centric financial architecture. "Promising initiatives are being discussed in BRICS, including those on cross-border payments and joint depository, payment and clearing infrastructure (BRICS Clear)," he said, adding that Russia will continue "to strengthen the sovereignty of Global South in all aspects.".