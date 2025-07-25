Russia toughens rules on naturalized citizens, grave crimes could lead to loss of passport

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, has approved a law expanding the list of crimes that could serve as grounds for terminating naturalized Russian citizenship.

Under the new rules, individuals may be stripped of their citizenship for committing violent sexual offenses against minors, especially those that result in serious bodily harm or death by negligence.

The expanded list of crimes includes public calls for terrorist activities, justification and propaganda of terrorism, illegal actions against critical information infrastructure in Russia, cooperation with a foreign state against Russia’s security, assisting an enemy in its activities deliberately aimed against Russia’s security, public calls for actions infringing upon the country’s security, propaganda or demonstration of Nazi insignia or symbols, and helping enforce resolutions of international organizations where Russia is not a member, or foreign government agencies.

Other crimes included under the new denaturalization rules are murder, gang rape, brutal sexual assaults, lewd acts committed against two or more individuals, crimes against children, including having sex with a child over 12 but under 14, involvement of minors into prostitution, manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, and coercing a child into sexual acts.

Apart from that, a person may be stripped of acquired citizenship on grounds of committing any other extremism-related crimes or justifying terrorism.

The law will not be applied to those who were granted Russian citizenship on the basis of a federal constitutional law or an international treaty. This category includes residents of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossia who became Russian nationals after their regions’ accession to Russia.