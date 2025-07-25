Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated five communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week of July 19-25 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region... Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Belaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlements of Novotoretskoye, Novoekonomicheskoye and Zverevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver 10 strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered 10 strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On July 19-25, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 10 combined strikes, including three strikes by airborne, ground-and sea-based precision weapons and Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly and storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel, missile/artillery armament and ammunition depots, territorial recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russian army destroys four US-made Patriot launchers in Ukraine operation over week

Russian troops destroyed four US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, four launchers of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system and an AN/MPQ-65 multifunctional radar of US manufacture were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,150 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on amassed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an unmanned systems brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,150 personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles and 37 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 field artillery guns, two ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,610 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,610 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture, 97 motor vehicles, nine artillery guns, 42 ammunition depots and 20 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, including two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radars in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,135 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,135 personnel, 14 armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, 24 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,975 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,975 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, three assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,975 personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two multiple rocket launchers, 55 motor vehicles and 30 artillery guns, among them two UK-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery systems and two US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,360 personnel, 21 armored combat vehicles, 62 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, five ammunition depots and four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 420 personnel, 37 motor vehicles and nine artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 33 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 17 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones

The Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea, the ministry reported.

"Overnight to July 25, four enemy uncrewed boats were destroyed in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 2,049 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 2,049 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a rocket of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune long-range missiles and 2,049 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 72,402 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,324 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,815 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,681 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.