MELITOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and two others injured in the satellite town of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Energodar, as a result of heavy artillery shelling by the Ukrainian army, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"The Ukrainian army is conducting a massive artillery strike on Energodar. One apartment building and the area around the Sovremennik Theater have been damaged. Several parked cars were also hit. So far, we have information about two people injured and two killed," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the ZNPP is operating normally and the Ukrainian attacks "have not compromised the safety of the plant’s key facilities."

According to the ZNPP press service, seven civilian vehicles were damaged this morning as a result of ammunition being dropped from a Ukrainian drone onto the nuclear power plant's parking lot. No one was injured.

On July 23, the Ukrainian military launched several kamikaze drone attacks on a residential neighborhood in Energodar, the satellite town of the plant. Earlier, on the night of July 17-18, Ukrainian troops shelled a closed kindergarten and nearby residential buildings, injuring a woman.

These incidents reflect a broader pattern: throughout the summer of 2025, Ukrainian forces have consistently targeted residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure in Energodar and near the ZNPP. One of the affected sites was the plant’s training center, home to the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator.

This facility is essential for maintaining staff readiness, enabling personnel to regularly rehearse emergency response procedures.