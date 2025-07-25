MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. EU countries are losing economic clout, political weight, and sovereignty - and this process will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Russia’s and China’s views of the bloc.

"There are no major differences here. It is clear that the EU is losing economic strength, as shown by the economic performance of its member states. The EU is also losing political influence and sovereignty," Peskov stated.

He stressed that these trends "will continue to unfold."