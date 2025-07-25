UN Security Council resolutions only way to resolve Palestinian issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Commitment to UN Security Council resolutions remains the only viable path to resolving the situation surrounding Palestine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We base our position on all relevant UN resolutions and believe that adhering to them is the only correct approach to finding a way out of the current challenging situation in the region," he stressed.

On July 24, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would officially recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly meeting in September.

In 2024, amid the escalation of the Middle East conflict, the governments of Ireland, Spain, and Norway officially recognized the State of Palestine. In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid, and Oslo for consultations and summoned the ambassadors of the three countries to its Foreign Ministry. The State of Palestine was recognized by the Soviet Union, Russia’s predecessor, in 1988.