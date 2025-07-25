MELITOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. Seven civilian vehicles were damaged when a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on a parking lot near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant’s press service reported.

"A Ukrainian drone dropped ammunition on a parking area near the ZNPP fire station. Seven civilian vehicles were damaged. Fortunately, no plant personnel were injured," the statement posted on Telegram says.

In addition, dry grass caught fire in the surrounding area, right next to the heating pipeline, the plant added. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The plant continues its operations, and the safety of key facilities has not been compromised, the ZNPP press service noted.

"Such attacks in the immediate vicinity of a nuclear power plant are extremely dangerous and completely unacceptable. They pose a direct threat to nuclear and radiation safety, as well as to the lives and health of personnel and residents in nearby areas," the ZNPP emphasized.

On July 23, the Ukrainian military launched several kamikaze drone attacks on a residential neighborhood in Energodar, the satellite town of the plant. Earlier, on the night of July 18, Ukrainian troops shelled a closed kindergarten and nearby residential buildings, injuring a woman.

These incidents reflect a broader pattern: throughout the summer of 2025, Ukrainian forces have consistently targeted residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure in Energodar and near the ZNPP. One of the affected sites was the plant’s training center, home to the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator.

This facility is essential for maintaining staff readiness, enabling personnel to regularly rehearse emergency response procedures.