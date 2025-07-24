Putin offers condolences to families of those killed in plane crash in Russia’s Far East

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in a plane crash in the country’s Far Eastern Amur Region.

"Dozens of people were killed after a passenger plane crashed in the Amur Region today. I would like to express my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the crash," Putin said before a meeting on the development of the Russian Navy.

On July 24, an An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region. According to various reports, there were 46 to 49 people on board, including crew members. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda; rescuers are working at the crash site. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.