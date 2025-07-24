Putin attends ceremony of raising naval flag aboard latest strategic nuclear-powered sub

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony of raising a naval flag aboard the latest strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky in Severodvinsk in northwest Russia that signals its acceptance for operation in the Russian Navy.

After addressing the participants in the flag-raising ceremony in opening remarks, the Russian leader listened to brief reports and gave a command to raise the naval flag aboard the submarine.

The Project 955A (Borey-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs. Each submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warheads.