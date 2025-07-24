MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Kiev is constantly short of weapons and therefore has to literally beg for them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are currently observing a fluid but contradictory situation when it comes to ammunition, weapons, and military supplies. That’s why Kiev has to keep begging for weapons," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On July 9, Vladimir Zelensky asked US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg for weapons and air defense systems. During the talks, they also discussed the purchase of US weapons and the possibility of joint defense production in Ukraine.