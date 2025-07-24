Russia expressed concerns on certain EAEU items to Armenia

MANZHEROK, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow is discussing with Yerevan the interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union and expressed its concerns on some matters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"The case in point is not the standing desire of [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan to join the EU," Overchuk noted. "We, certainly, discuss issues of interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. We pay attention from this standpoint to decisions made by Armenia in the regulatory sphere. There are some governmental acts that give the rise to our questions," he said.

In particular, this refers to food certification issues, the official explained. "The case in point is the access for foods certified under standards of the European Union, the United States of America and other countries, which do not correspond to certification of the Eurasian Economic Union. Certainly, we express concerns in respect of such matters," the deputy prime minister said.