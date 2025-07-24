Kiev's data about allegedly relocated children from Ukraine unreliable — senator

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Kiev's information on the number of children allegedly taken out of Ukraine is not trustworthy, while the fate of some Russian children is unclear, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference.

Earlier, Mikhail Galuzin, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and a member of the Russian delegation, said after the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, that Russia had handed over to Ukraine a list of 20 Russian children who remain in Ukraine or were taken to EU countries, and raised the issue of their return to their homeland.

"It is good that there is dialogue on children, on the return of children. We openly, honestly, in numbers, and by name say that Ukraine's information is absolutely false, [including] the number of children allegedly taken out of Ukraine. The children were taken out of the war zone so as not to expose them to danger and risk. And constant work is underway, as soon as the children's legal representatives, or relatives, or parents appear, negotiations are immediately conducted, and these children return," she said.

Matviyenko also noted that there is still no information about the fate of some Russian children. "We are conducting an open dialogue, we have all the open data that no one can deny, while the Ukrainian side is fueling the story, because they need to look for new formats to accuse Russia of something," she added.