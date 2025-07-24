West meddling in Moldova's elections, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Western countries are openly meddling in Moldova's electoral process by putting pressure on the country's leadership, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"What the West is doing, via various methods, by openly issuing directives to [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu through Romania, through the Romanian leadership, is obviously interference in Moldova's electoral process," the diplomat said.

This is an attempt to undermine and obstruct the people's free choice for their future, for building fair and respectful relations with various countries, Zakharova stressed.

"Moldova has close ties with our country that go back centuries," she noted. "That is how history has unfolded. Breaking these ties would mean destroying, or ‘canceling,’ just as the West intends, the identity of the Moldovan people as it stands today."

Zakharova also pointed out that "the Moldovan authorities continue their attempts to reformat the country and make it fit into the standards of the European Union and NATO to satisfy their sponsors." "In particular, Moldova is being systematically drawn into militaristic Western plans," she said.

Moldova will hold parliamentary elections on September 28. On July 22, Chisinau said that an opposition bloc would be formed around the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which would advocate for the renewal of relations with Russia.