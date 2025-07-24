Putin-Trump meeting seen as inevitable due to depth of issues — senator

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is necessary and will take place sooner or later, because there is a solid basis for negotiations, while telephone conversations and written communication cannot replace personal contact, Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference.

"I believe such a meeting would be both important and necessary, as no phone call or exchange of letters or statements can substitute for direct, personal contact, a true face-to-face conversation. First of all, this kind of communication is essential. Secondly, the state of Russian-American relations and the agreements between our countries have a direct impact on global stability and security, the world economy, and the resolution of major global, regional, and other conflicts. In short, there is a solid basis for such negotiations, and the international community understands that much depends on the decisions made by Russia and the United States." That’s why I’m confident this meeting will eventually take place," Matviyenko said.

She noted that any meeting between the heads of Russia and the United States, as states with the largest nuclear arsenal and having enormous influence, is generally considered by the world as "historic, with very serious conclusions, results and fallout," this is why preparation of such meetings usually takes a long time, and most importantly, requires the will of both sides.

"We need to determine the substance, we need to prepare seriously, it takes time. Sometimes, if there is an urgent need, you can take a month to prepare for such a meeting. But on a wider range of issues, it takes more time," the speaker of the Federation Council emphasized.