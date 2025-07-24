Merz’s government has Germany speed-preparing for conflict with Russia — envoy

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. Germany’s new government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz is rapidly gearing up for a full-scale conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev told TASS in an interview.

"The previous government’s so-called ‘new era’ policy has now taken on new dimensions, namely, Germany’s fast-tracked preparations for a full-scale military confrontation with Russia, supported by funding in the hundreds of billions of euros," the diplomat said. He described these developments as "deeply troubling and highly dangerous." "We take them with utmost seriousness," Nechayev added.

That said, the envoy expressed surprise at German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ remarks about Bundeswehr troops being ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a Moscow-led attack on NATO. "Frankly, I did not expect such comments. I cannot even speculate on the minister’s motives," he said. Nechayev reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly and publicly dismissed scenarios of Russia attacking a NATO member state as absurd. "This has been stated many times. The West prefers not to hear it and instead substitutes its own fabrications for the position of the Kremlin, which allegedly ‘does not want to negotiate,’" the ambassador noted.

"Fueling militaristic hysteria, confrontation, and scaring citizens with the inevitability of an imminent war with Russia is hardly the best way to address problems that the West itself helped create," he emphasized.

The ambassador pointed out that Germany does not hide whom its military is preparing to confront. "The difference now is that speculation has shifted to the possibility of an armed conflict involving major nuclear powers. The consequences of such a conflict, I believe, require no further clarification," Nechayev concluded.