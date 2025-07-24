Moscow, Minsk conducting over 90% of settlements in rubles — Russian PM

MANZHEROK /Republic of Altai/, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have already transferred over 90% of settlements to national currencies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin.

The national currencies of the Russian Federation and Belarus are the Russian and Belarusian rubles, respectively.

Economic cooperation between Moscow and Minsk continues to strengthen despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure from the collective West, the Russian premier noted. "The share of machinery and equipment, high-tech products in our joint trade turnover is on the rise. All this helps us protect our trade and investments from negative external conditions," he added.

Russia and Belarus give priority attention to industrial cooperation between the two countries and the industrial policy of the Union State. "We have stated the equality between the concepts of Russian and Belarusian products. Now we mutually recognize component parts, components, final products produced in the Union State. This is very important," Mishustin concluded.