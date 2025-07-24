Drone attacks on Russia’s Sochi continue Kiev’s strikes on civilians — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on Sochi and the Sirius Federal Territory on Russia’s Black Sea coast indicates that the Kiev regime continues targeting civilian sites, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told journalists.

"The Kiev regime continues launching strikes on social and civilian infrastructure. Nothing has changed in this aspect," the Kremlin official said.

"Naturally, we are taking measures, our military is taking steps to coordinate air defense and minimize risks. But we realize whom we are dealing with, and what kind of danger we are facing," Peskov emphasized.

Overnight, the Krasnodar Region was hit by a massive attack by the Kiev regime. Two people were killed as a result and another 11 were injured.