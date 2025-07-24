Two killed, eleven injured in overnight Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Krasnodar region

KRASNODAR, July 24. /TASS/. Two people have been confirmed dead following an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia’s Krasnodar region, with another eleven injured, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports had stated that one woman was killed and another injured.

"In the Adler district of Sochi, debris from a downed unmanned aerial vehicle fell on Aviatsionnaya Street. At the time of the crash, two women were in close proximity; both succumbed to their injuries <…> As a result of the attack, eleven people were injured. Four of them have been hospitalized, including a traffic police officer who will be airlifted to the regional hospital," the statement said.

The governor extended his condolences to the families of the deceased

In the early hours of Thursday, the Krasnodar region was subjected to a large-scale assault by the Kiev regime. Those who were not hospitalized have received outpatient medical assistance.